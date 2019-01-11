Outrage over Nomuzi Mabena's viral car accident campaign

On Thursday evening at around 11pm, the hip-hop artist and presenter posted a live Instagram video, which looked like it was being filmed while she was holding her phone and driving at the same time.

JOHANNESBURG - Nomuzi Mabena may have temporarily fooled everyone into thinking she was involved in a serious car accident, but the fact that she is unharmed and was, in fact, running an awareness campaign has not been well-received.

On Thursday evening at around 11pm, the hip-hop artist and presenter posted a live Instagram video, which looked like it was being filmed while she was holding her phone and driving at the same time.

Twenty-three seconds into the short video, a sudden crash is heard and the phone shows a cracked windscreen. Nothing is heard in the background until the video ends.

The video was posted on Twitter and, within minutes, messages of concern began flooding the social media site.

More than 12 hours after the incident, she revealed on Twitter that the video is part of a campaign in partnership with Volkswagen and Drive Dry, a drunk driving awareness initiative.

We partnered with @VolkswagenSA & @NoMoozlie to make a change in 2019. We don’t want to see another year where thousands of lives are lost on our roads because of drinking & driving. Take the pledge & make the change to #VWDriveDry. #Nomuzi #Moozlie https://t.co/2KOLTXBg61 — Drive Dry (@DriveDry) January 11, 2019

This, however, has outraged many on social media, with some going as far as saying it is insensitive and extreme.

So @Volkswagen and @DriveDry thought it was a good idea to let people think #Nomuzi was injured or dead? I even feel like unfollowing #Moozlie but the sad part is I was not following her in the first place. So I cannot even be dramatic. Throw the whole campaign away! 🤬 — Tamlyn Canham (@tamlyncanham) January 11, 2019

What an evil thing to do. https://t.co/sJuoK2ubbf — Dr T (@drtlaleng) January 11, 2019

I get what Nomuzi & VW were trying to do with this campaign, but wow! That crash triggered so many people, especially those that have lost loved ones due to accidents.



Ba dlala rof! Nxa! — ✨ (@__NatashaM) January 11, 2019

I hope Nomuzi got paid millions for this campaign bcoz from today she has lot all respect from South Africa, people prayed Nd were stressed about her but it was just a hoax, I have lost all respect for her #Moozlie #Nomuzi pic.twitter.com/Qfv1aH6jPE — Nini (@NiniSZM) January 11, 2019

We've lost people in actual accidents before, we didn't need Nomuzi and her campaign to trigger us. — Vinton (@Vinton__) January 11, 2019

Yazi you don't play like that...ucasula badimo singabantu abamnyama sesi #Nomuzi. Akudlalwa ngokuz'FISA. — Sam (@Iam_MrSam) January 11, 2019

We jus got a crash course on how to be taken for a ride. They really drove it home. #Nomuzi #RoastNomuzi #VWDriveDry — Sphatty Zondo (@sphatty_zondo) January 11, 2019

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has distanced itself from the campaign, saying it condemns distracted driving.

"The corporation has not commissioned any music artist or celebrity to do a road safety awareness or arrive alive campaign. The alleged incident that has gone viral on social media.

"We condemn the actions of recording a video, texting or utilising social media whilst driving. This is one of the conducts that undermines the efforts to reduce road crashes and fatalities on the roads, which claims thousands of lives and costs the economy billions of rand [sic]."