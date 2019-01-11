Popular Topics
Outrage over Nomuzi Mabena's viral car accident campaign

On Thursday evening at around 11pm, the hip-hop artist and presenter posted a live Instagram video, which looked like it was being filmed while she was holding her phone and driving at the same time.

Nomuzi Mabena in a Drive Dry ad campaign. Picture: YouTube.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nomuzi Mabena may have temporarily fooled everyone into thinking she was involved in a serious car accident, but the fact that she is unharmed and was, in fact, running an awareness campaign has not been well-received.

On Thursday evening at around 11pm, the hip-hop artist and presenter posted a live Instagram video, which looked like it was being filmed while she was holding her phone and driving at the same time.

Twenty-three seconds into the short video, a sudden crash is heard and the phone shows a cracked windscreen. Nothing is heard in the background until the video ends.

The video was posted on Twitter and, within minutes, messages of concern began flooding the social media site.

More than 12 hours after the incident, she revealed on Twitter that the video is part of a campaign in partnership with Volkswagen and Drive Dry, a drunk driving awareness initiative.

This, however, has outraged many on social media, with some going as far as saying it is insensitive and extreme.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has distanced itself from the campaign, saying it condemns distracted driving.

"The corporation has not commissioned any music artist or celebrity to do a road safety awareness or arrive alive campaign. The alleged incident that has gone viral on social media.

"We condemn the actions of recording a video, texting or utilising social media whilst driving. This is one of the conducts that undermines the efforts to reduce road crashes and fatalities on the roads, which claims thousands of lives and costs the economy billions of rand [sic]."

Timeline

