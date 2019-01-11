Maimane: Job creation, a united SA will reduce gap between rich and poor
The party was meeting with locals in Diepsloot on Friday as part of the Kasi-to-Kasi (township) tour.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says opportunity centres that have been launched by the party in Johannesburg serve as proof that the party wants to help create jobs.
#DA Mmusi Maimane addresses the crowd saying a united country will narrow the gap between the “haves” and “have nots” AK. pic.twitter.com/4YqYaloJjl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2019
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says residents should use the Tlhabologong Opportunity Centre to help them start businesses.
He says job creation and a united South Africa will reduce the gap between the rich and poor.
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he wants shops in the area to be owned by South Africans.
“I cannot afford a situation when I visit my family in Hammanskraal or I visit my family in Soweto, I go buy bread from someone I don’t know who this person is. I want to buy petrol from someone who's living in Soweto.”
Mashaba says his comments aren’t xenophobic.
#DA Johannesburg Mayor says shops in and around Diepsloot are no longer owned by locals but rather forgeign nationals which doesn’t help the country’s economy. pic.twitter.com/Pc82rzPls0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2019
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
