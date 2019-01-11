Popular Topics
Maimane: Job creation, a united SA will reduce gap between rich and poor

The party was meeting with locals in Diepsloot on Friday as part of the Kasi-to-Kasi (township) tour.

Herman Mashaba, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Solly Msimanga during a walkabout in Diepsloot. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says opportunity centres that have been launched by the party in Johannesburg serve as proof that the party wants to help create jobs.

The party was meeting with locals in Diepsloot on Friday as part of the Kasi-to-Kasi (township) tour.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says residents should use the Tlhabologong Opportunity Centre to help them start businesses.

He says job creation and a united South Africa will reduce the gap between the rich and poor.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he wants shops in the area to be owned by South Africans.

“I cannot afford a situation when I visit my family in Hammanskraal or I visit my family in Soweto, I go buy bread from someone I don’t know who this person is. I want to buy petrol from someone who's living in Soweto.”

Mashaba says his comments aren’t xenophobic.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

