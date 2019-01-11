Magashule calls on ANC members to respect Ramaphosa during manifesto launch

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says that an attack on the president, is an attack on the organisation.

DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for its birthday celebration and manifesto launch on Saturday, its secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on party's members to respect President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers the address.

He says an attack on the president, is an attack on the organisation.

The party's birthday celebration will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

While ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have dismissed suggestions that Ramaphosa is not welcomed in this province, speculation has continued that some may want to disrupt his address.

Ace Magashule says that won’t be allowed: “We’re expecting every member of the ANC to respect the leadership of the ANC. We have always defended any president of the ANC. The attack on the president is the attack on the ANC.”

The ANC Youth League in this province also promised Ramaphosa earlier this week that he won’t be booed on Saturday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)