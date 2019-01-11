Magashule calls on ANC members to respect Ramaphosa during manifesto launch
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says that an attack on the president, is an attack on the organisation.
DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for its birthday celebration and manifesto launch on Saturday, its secretary-general Ace Magashule has called on party's members to respect President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers the address.
He says an attack on the president, is an attack on the organisation.
The party's birthday celebration will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
While ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have dismissed suggestions that Ramaphosa is not welcomed in this province, speculation has continued that some may want to disrupt his address.
Ace Magashule says that won’t be allowed: “We’re expecting every member of the ANC to respect the leadership of the ANC. We have always defended any president of the ANC. The attack on the president is the attack on the ANC.”
The ANC Youth League in this province also promised Ramaphosa earlier this week that he won’t be booed on Saturday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
'Youth no longer have faith in ANC,' minority groups in PMB tell Ramaphosa
-
All African Decolonisation Congress dismisses founder Mzwanele Manyi
-
Magashule: 'It's time for ANC leaders to stop obsessing over positions'
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s desperation to woo Zuma’s KZN supporters will cost him
-
Hlaudi’s meme-worthy ACM membership form not real
-
‘ANC belongs to all,’ Ramaphosa assures minority groups in PMB
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.