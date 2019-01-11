Magashule: 'It's time for ANC leaders to stop obsessing over positions'

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has given a frank assessment of the leaders of his organisation, saying that it is time for them to humble themselves and stop being obsessed with positions.

Magashule delivered the annual Pixley ka Isaka Seme lecturer in Inanda outside Durban on Thursday night.

Seme was one of the founders of the ANC.

Magashule has given his diagnosis of the problems facing the ANC leadership.

“We like positions, we like status, we don’t like services, we don’t serve people. We’re not selfless, we’re not dedicated, we’re not committed, we want positions.”

He says the time to change is now.

“During this 107 years, we must just humble ourselves.”

Magashule’s comments come as the ANC continues its campaigns in KwaZulu-Natal for the upcoming elections where it tells potential voters that it’s learned from its mistakes and has entered a new path.

#ANC107 Ace Magashule has arrived for the annual Pixely Ka Seme lecture. He is joined by Adumo Dlamini, Carl Niehaus and Zandile Gumede. pic.twitter.com/Fh3CYvUs5C — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2019

‘NO FAITH IN ANC’

President Cyril Ramaphosa was told by organisations representing minority groups in Pietermaritzburg that young people no longer have faith in the ANC and has been urged to come up with solutions to curb an impending brain drain.

Ramaphosa was speaking to communities in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, where he started off by unveiling a new athletic sports centre at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Resident Shanta Maharaj-Singh said she is concerned that her children no longer believe in the ANC even though she is a staunch member of the party.

“My concern is how do we keep them [the ANC] here [KwaZulu-Natal] because there are a lot of young people who have faith on this country, but they are putting their money into other political parties. That’s my cause of concern.”

Ramaphosa said he isn’t opposed to young people leaving the country to learn skills elsewhere if they come back to South Africa.

“What we have to do is create the kind of South Africa in which they [young people] can make a contribution, create a kind of environment where they have a sense that they come back and make a contribution but those who are here can stay behind.”

Ramaphosa said the government is preparing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

