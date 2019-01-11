[LISTEN] The agony of divorce and the splitting of assets

JOHANNESBURG - Following the announcement that the world's richest couple, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage, Bruce Whitfield asks family law attorney Ceri von Ludwig what South African law says about the splitting up of assets during a divorce.

Von Ludwig says that when there is a lot of money involved in a divorce, some issues do become easier.

“The real heart-breaking divorce is really when there is no money, and you are trying to divide it.

“When there is plenty of money when you divide it, you always know there will always be enough for everybody. You’re not talking about hunger, deprivation and that sort of thing.”

