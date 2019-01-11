[LISTEN] Nomuzi Mabena opens up on viral car crash video

Radio 702 | Nomuzi Mabena has defended a viral car accident campaign that sparked outrage online.

CAPE TOWN - Nomuzi Mabena has explained why she joined an awareness campaign on drunk driving.

The campaign, which led many people to believe that she had been in a car accident, sparked outrage on social media.

But in an interview with Talk Radio 702, Mabena defended the cause.

"For me it's always been about creating awareness. Beyond awareness, all of us know we shouldn't be drinking and driving and we know we shouldn't be on our phones, but we still do it all the time."

