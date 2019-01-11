[LISTEN] Banyana's Desiree Ellis: 'Winning CAF award a surreal moment'
Radio 702 | Speaking to Radio702’s Bruce Whitfield, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis described receiving a CAF award as an 'amazing moment' as she was up against tough competition.
JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana had a remarkable 2018, building on the already successful 2017, all thanks to the hard work put in by the team and coach Desiree Ellis.
Ellis was awarded the CAF coach of the year award in Dakar on Tuesday, as Banyana Banyana retained their Cosafa Cup title, finished as runners-up to champions Nigeria in the Women’s Afcon tournament and sealed a place at the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Speaking to Radio702’s Bruce Whitfield, Ellis described receiving the award as an “amazing moment” as she was up against tough competition.
“You want to jump up and scream, but you are among some elite people so you just walk up smiling to receive the award… it was a surreal moment.”
Despite winning this award, Ellis says that the successes of Banyana Banyana would have not been achievable if it wasn’t for teamwork.
