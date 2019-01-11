Learners can't be denied education over unpaid school fees, says WCED

A CapeTalk listener this week raised concern about her domestic worker's child who wasn't allowed back at her school because her parents failed to pay her fees upfront for a year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has reiterated that learners can't be kicked out of school if their fees haven't been paid.

The school in question, however, has put it down to a so-called communication error.

The department's Bronagh Hammond says she's been in contact with the school and the concerned parents in an attempt to get to the bottom of the issue.

“At the moment, the school obviously denies claims of not accepting students unless if they pay the fees upfront. They say there was a communication error with some of the parents, but when we talk to the parents we get a different story. There are now two cases at the school and I have reported to the district director to investigate further.”

Hammond the matter is being investigated.

“I told the mom she must take her child to school and if she has any issues, she must call me directly, because it is unacceptable. You cannot deny a learner’s right to education based on the non-payment of school fees,” she added.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)