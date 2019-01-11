Popular Topics
Law enforcement authorities praised for rhino horn bust at OR Tambo

At least 36 pieces of rhino horn, worth about R23 million, were found this week during a K9 search at several cargo warehouses.

Some of the 36 pieces of rhino horns seized at the OR Tambo International Airport on 10 January. Picture: Supplied
Some of the 36 pieces of rhino horns seized at the OR Tambo International Airport on 10 January. Picture: Supplied
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has commended law enforcement authorities for the discovery and seizure of rhino horn at OR Tambo International Airport.

At least 36 pieces of rhino horn, worth about R23 million, were found this week during a K9 search at several cargo warehouses, where export consignments were packed to be shipped out to Dubai.

The police announced that the seizure was part of an ongoing operation aimed at stamping out crime at the airport following the recent confiscation of rhino horn originating from Southern Africa in the far east.

The ministry's Albi Modise says: “We believe strongly as a department that the actions of the multi task team are to be commended. It should be supported by all South Africans as part of our efforts to ensure the integrity of our ports of entry are not compromised and our efforts to protect the rhino are not threatened.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

