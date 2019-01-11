Law enforcement authorities praised for rhino horn bust at OR Tambo
At least 36 pieces of rhino horn, worth about R23 million, were found this week during a K9 search at several cargo warehouses.
JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has commended law enforcement authorities for the discovery and seizure of rhino horn at OR Tambo International Airport.
At least 36 pieces of rhino horn, worth about R23 million, were found this week during a K9 search at several cargo warehouses, where export consignments were packed to be shipped out to Dubai.
The police announced that the seizure was part of an ongoing operation aimed at stamping out crime at the airport following the recent confiscation of rhino horn originating from Southern Africa in the far east.
The ministry's Albi Modise says: “We believe strongly as a department that the actions of the multi task team are to be commended. It should be supported by all South Africans as part of our efforts to ensure the integrity of our ports of entry are not compromised and our efforts to protect the rhino are not threatened.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
SAHRC warns of repercussions if probe finds discrimination at NW school
-
Was it a campaign? Confusion over video of Nomuzi Mabena in 'car crash'
-
Airport employee suspended after being caught on camera throwing luggage
-
Unisa SRC won't back down over demands, vows total shutdown
-
Mr D: Driver masturbating case an isolated incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.