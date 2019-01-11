Inquiry into Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi to start soon
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro to chair the hearings and make recommendations.
PRETORIA - The first hearings into National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office will start on 21 January.
The pair is accused of impropriety in their handling of several high profiles and controversial cases, including that of former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
Interested parties who wanted to make legal or written submissions to the Mokgoro commission had until this past Tuesday to do so.
Mokgoro put out the call early in December, soon after Ramaphosa announced she would chair the process.
It’s unclear at this stage how many witnesses will be called to give evidence against Jiba and Mrwebi or how many days have been set down for the hearings.
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen, against whom Jiba authorised racketeering charges, has confirmed to Eyewitness News that he has made submissions.
The pair remains on suspension.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
