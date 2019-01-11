ICC should drop charges against al-Bashir if he steps down, says Mo Ibrahim

Three weeks of bloody protests calling for Sudan's Omar al-Bashir’s departure have left more than 40 people dead.

PRETORIA - Good governance guru Mo Ibrahim says the International Criminal Court (ICC) should drop war crimes charges against Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir if he agrees to stand down.

Sudanese telecoms billionaire Mo Ibrahim awards an annual prize of $5-million for good governance to a former African leader.

He says he hates impunity.

But there is a case for lifting the ICC indictment against the Sudanese president, conditional on his stepping down if it will save lives and spare Sudan a bloody civil war.

The ICC charge, dating back to 2009, alleges that the president engaged in crimes against humanity in putting down a separatist rebellion in Darfur.

