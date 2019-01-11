Greece says it has grounds for war reparation claim against Germany
Germany has dismissed Athens’ demands in the past, but the Greek president raised the issue anew with Merkel, who is on a two-day visit.
ATHENS - Greece told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday it had grounds to pursue a legal claim for billions of euros in reparations for the Nazi occupation of the country in World War Two.
Germany has dismissed Athens’ demands in the past, but the Greek president raised the issue anew with Merkel, who is on a two-day visit.
“As Greeks, we consider these demands legally active and (can be) judicially pursued and should be solved in the competent European forum, judicial forum,” Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos told Merkel during a short meeting.
World War Two reparations resurfaced as an emotional issue during Greece’s 2010-18 period of bailouts when austerity-hit Greeks, evoking past injustices, blamed their biggest creditor Germany for painful cuts associated with three international bailouts.
Germany has apologised for Nazi-era crimes during the war but has said it is not willing to discuss reparations. It has denied owing anything to Greece for World War Two since it paid Athens 115 million Deutschmarks in 1960.
“We are aware of our historical responsibility, we know how much suffering Germany caused Greece during the era of National Socialism so the lesson for us is to do everything we can to ensure good relations with Greece and to support each other for the benefit of both countries,” Merkel said.
Hitler’s forces occupied Greece in 1941-1944 and extracted a so-called “occupation loan” used to help finance its campaign in North Africa. Runaway inflation followed, and tens of thousands of people starved to death.
Greece was forced to hand over 476 million reichsmarks, which Greek officials have estimated at £5.4 billion-£9 billion.
Popular in World
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
[WATCH] Hit-and-run caught on camera
-
Under pressure to change, Ford is reinventing itself
-
Saudi asylum seeker in Thailand pulls Twitter account over 'threats'
-
Oceans warming faster than expected, set heat record in 2018: scientists
-
[WATCH] Trump warns of death at the border as government workers struggle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.