Games industry asks WHO to hold fire on 'gaming disorder'
The US gaming industry group discussed the issue with WHO officials in Geneva last month, both sides said.
GENEVA – Video games are compelling, but does playing them too much constitute a medical condition? The gaming industry is trying to avoid “gaming disorder” becoming a formally recognised ailment.
The World Health Organisation (WHO), which has spent years looking into the addictive nature of video games, put “gaming disorder” on its list of health problems last year, a decision set to be endorsed by governments in May, with potential impacts on, for example, healthcare policy and insurance.
The US gaming industry group discussed the issue with WHO officials in Geneva last month, both sides said.
“It’s our hope that through continued dialogue we can help the WHO avoid rushed action and mistakes that could take years to correct,” Entertainment Software Association (ESA) head Stanley Pierre-Louis said in a statement.
The ESA called for “more conversation and education” before any classification was finalised.
The WHO defined the disorder as when gaming takes over people’s lives for a year or more to the detriment of other activities and the “continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.”
It said another meeting this year with the industry body was tentatively planned, but the dialogue did not imply collaboration with the games makers.
WHO member governments are expected to start reporting on gaming disorder from 2022 to allow the WHO to track it in global health statistics.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
Was it a campaign? Confusion over video of Nomuzi Mabena in 'car crash'
-
Wedding bells to ring for former Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
-
Johnny Depp settles lawsuit
-
R Kelly's brother opens up on sex abuse
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 8 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.