Downward trend in WC road death toll, says traffic chief

At least 25 people died in the first nine days of this year. Forty deaths were recorded during the same period in 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s road death toll for 2019 so far shows a downward trend compared to the same period last year.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says: “Motorists will see a heightened level of RBT (risk-based testing), random breath testing and EBAT (evidentiary breath alcohol testing) during thus time. I am convinced it will contribute to minimise the crisis.”

At least 169 people died on the country's roads during December.

