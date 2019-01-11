Downward trend in WC road death toll, says traffic chief
At least 25 people died in the first nine days of this year. Forty deaths were recorded during the same period in 2018.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s road death toll for 2019 so far shows a downward trend compared to the same period last year.
At least 25 people died in the first nine days of this year. Forty deaths were recorded during the same period in 2018.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says: “Motorists will see a heightened level of RBT (risk-based testing), random breath testing and EBAT (evidentiary breath alcohol testing) during thus time. I am convinced it will contribute to minimise the crisis.”
At least 169 people died on the country's roads during December.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
Was it a campaign? Confusion over video of Nomuzi Mabena in 'car crash'
-
SAHRC warns of repercussions if probe finds discrimination at NW school
-
Airport employee suspended after being caught on camera throwing luggage
-
Unisa SRC won't back down over demands, vows total shutdown
-
City of Tshwane: 'Pastor Bushiri's church must comply with safety code'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.