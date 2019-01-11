Deputies agree historic name change for Macedonia

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
Go

Deputies agree historic name change for Macedonia

Parliamentary speaker Talad Xhaferi said 81 MPs had voted in favour of the name change in the 120-seat chamber, securing the required two-thirds majority.

Demonstrators wave flags in front of the parliament building in Skopje on 23 June 2018 during a protest against the new name of the country, the Republic of North Macedonia. Picture: AFP
Demonstrators wave flags in front of the parliament building in Skopje on 23 June 2018 during a protest against the new name of the country, the Republic of North Macedonia. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

SKOPJE - Macedonian deputies voted Friday to change the country's name to "the Republic of North Macedonia", settling a decades-long row with Greece and paving the way to NATO and EU membership.

Parliamentary speaker Talad Xhaferi said 81 MPs had voted in favour of the name change in the 120-seat chamber, securing the required two-thirds majority.

However, the ball is now in Athens' court as the name change will be effective only once it is cleared by the Greek parliament.

Athens has promised to lift its veto on Skopje's attempts to join NATO and the European Union, once Macedonia changed its name.

Greece has blocked that path since Macedonia broke away from the former Yugoslavia in 1991 because, it says, the name Macedonia should apply solely to its own northern province.

For the Greeks, Macedonia evokes national pride as the cradle of Alexander the Great's ancient empire, a heritage that they guard jealously.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA