Denosa wants Motsoaledi to intervene over plans to retrench nurses
Denosa says Limpopo and Gauteng informed the nurses in December that it did not have funded posts for them.
JOHANNESBURG - Health workers union the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says it wants the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to intervene in a crisis in the department that will see hundreds of nurses lose their jobs in Limpopo and Gauteng.
Denosa says the provinces informed the nurses in December that it did not have funded posts for them.
Over 400 nurses, who underwent community service in 2018, are in danger of not being absorbed into the public health sector due to a cash crunch in the department, meaning they will lose their jobs at end of January.
Denosa president Simon Hlungwani says, “We want the government and the minister [Motsoaledi] to intervene, so that they stop this plan of wanting to retrench people because these are the people who were working the entire year, doing community service. The government is not being clear on whether they are retrenching or not.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
