CT’s marine law enforcement unit nabs 6 more poachers in Kalk Bay

The City of Cape Town’s Marine Law Enforcement Unit has put numerous poaching suspects behind bars over the past three months.

GRANGER BAY - The City of Cape Town’s Marine Law Enforcement Unit has put numerous poaching suspects behind bars over the past three months.

On Thursday, the unit arrested six people in the Kalk Bay area. The men had more than 230 limpets, 42 periwinkles and 590 black mussels with them.

Since October, 26 arrests have been made and thousands of abalone and limpets, among other sea animals, have been confiscated. The unit patrols 300 kilometres of coastline.

Senior inspector Stanton Shaw explains the role of the unit.

“We do vessel inspections, checking their permits and checking their catch and also looking for any illegal activities.”

The city says that earlier this week, officers arrested a Manenberg man who had poached 925 periwinkles in the Kalk Bay area.

And on Sunday, poachers in the Melkbos area left one of their accomplices in the lurch. The man was arrested with dozens of perlemoen in his possession while the others fled.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)