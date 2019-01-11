Classes set to resume at NW school amid racism claims over segregated seating
Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke has been accused of racism after a photo went viral of black and white pupils made to sit in different groups.
JOHANNESBURG – Classes are expected to resume at a North West primary school where an alleged racist incident brought things to a standstill on Thursday.
The teacher who did this apparently did so because she wanted the children to sit with those who spoke the same language.
The North West Education Department has called on parents and the broader community to allow it to finish its investigation into allegations of racism at the school.
Department spokesperson Freddy Sepeng has also appealed for calm.
“We didn’t think that it would be such a racial issue in our school and what the MEC said is that if there are some of the schools which are still practising that, it will be rooted out as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission says that it is disconcerting that South Africa is still divided along racial lines.
The commission announced that it will be launching an investigation into allegations of racism at the school.
