Cape Taxify driver attacked twice in one night

According to police, the Taxify driver was attacked by three men he had picked up in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – The online taxi-hailing company, Taxify, has condemned violence against its employees after a driver was attacked twice in one night in Manenberg, Cape Town.

Earlier this week, a 28-year-old driver was attacked by passengers he had picked up in Mitchells Plain.

According to police, the Taxify driver dropped off three women and had three men in his car, who wanted to be dropped in Manenberg Avenue.

As they approached their destination, the driver was attacked from behind.

Police say one of the men hit the Taxify driver with a bottle over his head.

He was then attacked by all the suspects before losing control of the vehicle and collided with a fixed object.

The men then robbed the driver of a cellphone.

Following his ordeal with the three men, the driver was then attacked by residents. A pastor of a nearby church came to his rescue.

The company says the Taxify high priority team has engaged with the police.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation is underway.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)