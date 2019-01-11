Cape Taxify driver attacked twice in one night
According to police, the Taxify driver was attacked by three men he had picked up in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN – The online taxi-hailing company, Taxify, has condemned violence against its employees after a driver was attacked twice in one night in Manenberg, Cape Town.
Earlier this week, a 28-year-old driver was attacked by passengers he had picked up in Mitchells Plain.
According to police, the Taxify driver dropped off three women and had three men in his car, who wanted to be dropped in Manenberg Avenue.
As they approached their destination, the driver was attacked from behind.
Police say one of the men hit the Taxify driver with a bottle over his head.
He was then attacked by all the suspects before losing control of the vehicle and collided with a fixed object.
The men then robbed the driver of a cellphone.
Following his ordeal with the three men, the driver was then attacked by residents. A pastor of a nearby church came to his rescue.
The company says the Taxify high priority team has engaged with the police.
No arrests have been made, but an investigation is underway.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Betty's Bay is under threat, says fire chief
-
Immediate evacuation in Franskraal area as Overstrand fires flare up again
-
[UPDATE] Nomuzi Mabena reveals 'car crash' is a campaign against drunk driving
-
Airport employee suspended after being caught on camera throwing luggage
-
Outrage over Nomuzi Mabena's viral car accident campaign
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.