CAA once again suspends CemAir

CAPE TOWN - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has once again suspended the operations of domestic airline CemAir.

The suspension came into immediate effect at 5pm on Friday afternoon.

The Aviation Authority says the second suspension, in as many months, has been necessitated by concerns over the systemic failure of the airline’s maintenance controls.

It says it’s most recent annual audit has revealed CemAir’s inability to prove the continued airworthiness of its fleet.

The airline flies routes between Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Plettenberg Bay and Margate, among others.

Following CemAir aircraft being grounded in December, the airline submitted a corrective action plan aimed at addressing 11 safety findings.

The Aviation Authority says despite visits to the airline to gather evidence, its inspection exercises have not met the regulator’s expectations.

