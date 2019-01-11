'Police members are a national asset and they need to be protected'
In the Cape, two constables were shot on Thursday night following a tip-off regarding an illegal firearm in the Philippi East area.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has condemned attacks on police officers.
This follows the murder of a police officer in the Free State, while another officer was injured. At the same time, two police officers were wounded in the Western Cape on Thursday.
The Free State constable was killed in the line of duty, while his partner was wounded in Koffiefontein.
Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero says Cele has passed his deepest condolences to friends and family of the slain police officer and wishes a speedy recovery to the three injured members.
“Attacking a member of the South African Police Service is an attack on the State. Safety of our men and women in blue remains high on the agenda of the SAPS and is at the heart of the SAPS strategic imperatives to ensure the safety of our members. Police members are a national asset and they need to be protected by all of us including members of the community.”
