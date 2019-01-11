At least 3 farm murders reported in NW in 2018, provincial Agri Dept
This week, convicted farm murderer Hendrick Dawson was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 killing of Jan Hough in Kakamas.
CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says that at least three farm murders were reported to police in the province last year.
The department's Phemelo Manankong has welcomed the sentence.
“Even though it will not bring the deceased back, justice has been served. Last year, three farm murderers were reported to the police in the province and the death of a farmer or a farm worker is one too many.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
