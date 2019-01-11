ANC says it won’t tolerate 'divisive' T-shirts at manifesto rally
The party has given a state of readiness briefing ahead of its 107th anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.
DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) says it won’t tolerate any divisive behaviour during its election manifesto launch, which includes T-shirts that promote factions within the organisation.
The gates to the venue will open at seven in the morning with thousands of ANC supporters from all nine provinces expected to start arriving from midnight.
WATCH: #ThumaMina: Ramaphosa goes to Pietermaritzburg
Acting ANC national spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the security officials and marshals at the stadium will be on standby to deal with any individuals who attend the gathering with the bad intentions.
He says this includes those wearing t-shirts deemed to be divisive.
“T-shirts that respect the ANC are T-shirts with the logos of the ANC [and] with the faces of former ANC presidents. [They are] t-shirts that say vote ANC and have the logos of our alliance partners: the South African Communist Party, Cosatu or Sanco. All those particular T-shirts are allowed.”
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has confirmed that Jacob Zuma will join the festivities, while Thabo Mbeki has cited prior commitments and will not be at the stadium.
WATCH: Ramaphosa: ANCYL must learn from the late Peter Mokaba
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
