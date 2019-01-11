Popular Topics
ANC elections manifesto will usher in new era for SA - Magashule

African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule has hinted about what can be expected from Ramaphosa on Saturday.

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Jacob Zuma, and ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalal cut the cake at the ANC's 107 birthday celebrations. Picture: EWN
Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Jacob Zuma, and ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalal cut the cake at the ANC's 107 birthday celebrations. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s launch of the elections manifesto will usher in a new era of hope for South Africa.

Magashule is giving an update ahead of the party’s 107th anniversary celebrations, which will be taking place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 12 January.

The president is expected to start his address at 10am after messages of support from the alliance partners.

During President Ramaphosa’s first 8 January statement in East London in 2018, that came after the hotly contested Nasrec conference, there was much anticipation about what the new ANC leader had to offer.

As a part of the so-called “new dawn,” the event started on time, which raised confidence about the new trajectory the organisation appeared to be taking.

Magashule has hinted about what can be expected from Ramaphosa on Saturday.

“Our manifesto will respond to the challenges of crime, unemployment, inequality, poverty, corruption and will reignite the economy and take advantage of digitalisation.”

ANC members from all nine provinces are expected to start arriving from midnight ahead of Saturday’s celebrations.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

