ANC elections manifesto will usher in new era for SA - Magashule

African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule has hinted about what can be expected from Ramaphosa on Saturday.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s launch of the elections manifesto will usher in a new era of hope for South Africa.

Magashule is giving an update ahead of the party’s 107th anniversary celebrations, which will be taking place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 12 January.

The president is expected to start his address at 10am after messages of support from the alliance partners.

During President Ramaphosa’s first 8 January statement in East London in 2018, that came after the hotly contested Nasrec conference, there was much anticipation about what the new ANC leader had to offer.

#ANC107 Secretary General Ace Magashule will now give a briefing on the state of readiness ahead of tomorrow's celebrations at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

As a part of the so-called “new dawn,” the event started on time, which raised confidence about the new trajectory the organisation appeared to be taking.

“Our manifesto will respond to the challenges of crime, unemployment, inequality, poverty, corruption and will reignite the economy and take advantage of digitalisation.”

ANC members from all nine provinces are expected to start arriving from midnight ahead of Saturday’s celebrations.

#ANC107 This is the program for tomorrow's elections manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium.

