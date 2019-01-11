After outrage, Nomuzi Mabena defends car accident campaign

The hip hop artist and presenter has since revealed that the video was part of a campaign to raise awareness around drunk driving.

JOHANNESBURG - The Drive Dry campaign and Nomuzi Mabena have defended their shock road safety campaign that has drawn criticism on social media.

On Thursday night, the hip hop artist and presenter posted a live Instagram video which looked like it was being filmed while she was holding her phone and driving at the same time.

Seconds into the video, a sudden crash is heard and the phone shows a cracked windscreen and the video ends in silence.

After the video was posted on Twitter, messages of concern for her welfare began flooding in.

However, Mabena has since revealed that the video was part of a campaign to raise awareness around drunk driving.

We partnered with @VolkswagenSA & @NoMoozlie to make a change in 2019. We don’t want to see another year where thousands of lives are lost on our roads because of drinking & driving. Take the pledge & make the change to #VWDriveDry. #Nomuzi #Moozlie https://t.co/2KOLTXBg61 — Drive Dry (@DriveDry) January 11, 2019

“In the past, I wasn’t aware of how dangerous it could be [to drive drunk] but if you look at the stats and facts, it’s very dangerous. We are putting ourselves at risk, especially as young people, and for me it is something that I am very passionate about and I knew I had to do something about.”

Drive Dry's Lebogang Mashigo has defended the campaign despite the backlash.

“We are touching quite a number of people, but with this campaign - even if one person makes a change in their behaviour - that one change could be one less fatality on our roads.”

LISTEN: Nomuzi Mabena opens up on viral car crash video