After bakkie carrying oil overturns, N1 north reopened in Pretoria

The road was closed for about two hours and traffic diverted while the fire was being extinguished.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services say they have opened the N1 north between Garsfontein Road and Lynnwood in Pretoria. The road was closed to traffic earlier on Friday afternoon after a bakkie caught fire.



The road was closed for about two hours and traffic diverted while the fire was being extinguished.

Authorities say the fire was caused by a bakkie, carrying over 400 litres of oil, that overturned.

Charles Mabaso of Tshwane emergency services says the three occupants in the car were unharmed.

“From our side, we have dealt with the emergency, as well as the fire. We’ll not be carrying out an investigation, but it's possible the SA Police Service will do so based on what they would want to determine from the investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)