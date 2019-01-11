4 men arrested for selling fake JMPD posts

The JMPD says more than 100 people have applied for these fake jobs and have forked out sums ranging between R5,000 and R15,000 for a post.

JOHANNESBURG - Four men have been arrested in Tembisa for selling fraudulent metro police posts in Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says more than 100 people have applied for these fake jobs and have forked out sums ranging between R5,000 and R15,000 for a post.

The metro police's Wayne Minnaar says they were tipped off by one of the victims of the scam.

“Approximately 100 youth from Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and local youth have applied and have fraudulently paid their monies. The four suspects have been arrested and they will be appearing in court soon to face charges of fraud, bribery and corruption.”