4 men arrested for selling fake JMPD posts

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
Go

4 men arrested for selling fake JMPD posts

The JMPD says more than 100 people have applied for these fake jobs and have forked out sums ranging between R5,000 and R15,000 for a post.

FILE: JMPD officers. Picture: @JMPDSafety/Twitter.
FILE: JMPD officers. Picture: @JMPDSafety/Twitter.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four men have been arrested in Tembisa for selling fraudulent metro police posts in Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says more than 100 people have applied for these fake jobs and have forked out sums ranging between R5,000 and R15,000 for a post.

The metro police's Wayne Minnaar says they were tipped off by one of the victims of the scam.

“Approximately 100 youth from Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and local youth have applied and have fraudulently paid their monies. The four suspects have been arrested and they will be appearing in court soon to face charges of fraud, bribery and corruption.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA