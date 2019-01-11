2 dead after truck crashes into rondavel in KZN
The truck crashed into the residence, destroying it completely just before 10am on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died and two others injured after a flatbed truck crashed into a rondavel in Kwampumuza, in KwaZulu-Natal.
The truck crashed into the residence, destroying it completely just before 10am on Friday morning.
The front of the truck was completely destroyed with the trailer almost tipped over. Paramedics found the bodies of a woman and a man near the truck.
Two other people were injured and they were treated on scene. Officials say they were later transported to the Edendale Provincial Hospital for further care.
Two woman die as truck crashes through there home in Pietermaritzburg https://t.co/3cCET9vlK9 #ArriveAlive @Netcare911_sa pic.twitter.com/cUqP3S4Ufn— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) January 11, 2019
In a statement, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring explained: “Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one woman and a man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.
“The two other men were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”
Popular in Local
-
Immediate evacuation in Franskraal area as Overstrand fires flares up again
-
[UPDATE] Nomuzi Mabena reveals 'car crash' is a campaign against drunk driving
-
Airport employee suspended after being caught on camera throwing luggage
-
Betty's Bay is under threat, says fire chief
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
City of Tshwane: 'Pastor Bushiri's church must comply with safety code'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.