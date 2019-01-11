2 dead after truck crashes into rondavel in KZN

The truck crashed into the residence, destroying it completely just before 10am on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died and two others injured after a flatbed truck crashed into a rondavel in Kwampumuza, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The front of the truck was completely destroyed with the trailer almost tipped over. Paramedics found the bodies of a woman and a man near the truck.

Two other people were injured and they were treated on scene. Officials say they were later transported to the Edendale Provincial Hospital for further care.

In a statement, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring explained: “Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one woman and a man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

“The two other men were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”