1 killed following fire at City Power substation
Preliminary investigations suggest the pair had tried to open the box earlier on Friday and it exploded.
JOHANNESBURG - One homeless person has been killed and another has been injured in a fire at a City Power substation near Newclare.
Police and emergency services are on the scene.
City Power says its technicians are now working to restore electricity in suburbs southwest of Johannesburg that include Maraisburg and Bosmond.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “The substation is currently a crime scene and City Power technicians are also on standby because the fire affected some suburbs. We don’t know how long this will take [for power to return].
"City Power would like to warn people against vandalism and using its infrastructure as shelter as this may result in injuries or death. City Power extends its condolences to the family of the deceased."
A homeless person was killed another injured in a fire at a substation near Newclare believed to have been started when the two tried to open an MV Link box to steal some material inside. The two used the transformer substation to sleep in. pic.twitter.com/Roi4GQXKFI— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 11, 2019
