Zim doctors end 40-day strike, but no deal reached over salaries
The doctors warn that current fuel shortages and poor pay may still hamper their ability to report for work.
HARARE - Doctors in Zimbabwe have ended a crippling 40-day strike without a deal being reached on salary increases.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association says its members have resumed work begrudgingly.
Doctors had been on strike since 1 December.
The association says it has received written commitments from the government to improve staffing and medical supplies at state hospitals, but it says there’s been no deal reached on salaries.
Doctors had wanted to be paid in US dollars and called for on-call allowances to be raised.
The end of the strike will be a relief to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, as it prepares to hold meetings on Thursday with civil servant unions that have threatened their own strike within the next two weeks.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
