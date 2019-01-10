Popular Topics
'Youth no longer have faith in ANC,' minority groups in PMB tell Ramaphosa

Resident Shanta Maharaj-Singh says she is concerned that her children no longer believe in the ANC even though she is a staunch member of the party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, joined by Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa and acting premier Sihle Zikalala, officially hands over the new world-class Msunduzi Athletics Track to the local municipality and sports fraternity in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, joined by Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa and acting premier Sihle Zikalala, officially hands over the new world-class Msunduzi Athletics Track to the local municipality and sports fraternity in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GCIS.
34 minutes ago

PIETERMARITZBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been told by organisations representing minority groups in Pietermaritzburg that young people no longer have faith in the African National Congress (ANC) and has been urged to come up with solutions to curb an impending brain drain.

Ramaphosa has been speaking to communities in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, where he started off by unveiling a new athletic sports centre at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Resident Shanta Maharaj-Singh says she is concerned that her children no longer believe in the ANC even though she is a staunch member of the party.

“My concern is how do we keep them [the ANC] here [KwaZulu-Natal] because there are a lot of young people who have faith on this country, but they are putting their money into other political parties. That’s my cause of concern.”

Ramaphosa says he isn’t opposed to young people leaving the country to learn skills elsewhere if they come back to South Africa.

“What we have to do is create the kind of South Africa in which they [young people] can make a contribution, create a kind of environment where they have a sense that they come back and make a contribution but those who are here can stay behind.”

Ramaphosa says the government is preparing for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

