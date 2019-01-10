World's richest man Jeff Bezos, wife announce split
Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos are getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage and four children.
CAPE TOWN - The world's richest couple is splitting up.
The couple met and got married while working at D.E. Shaw, a New York-based hedge fund, in the early 90s.
Shortly after, they packed up and moved across the country to Seattle, where Bezos launched Amazon.
Bezos is now the world's richest person, with an estimated net worth of US $137 billion.
MacKenzie Bezos is the author of multiple novels.
They say they are looking forward to continuing working together as "parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures."
