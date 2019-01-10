Woolworths to intensify training of staff, suppliers after baby carrier row
The retailer has admitted that its baby carrier is 'strikingly similar' to Shannon McLaughlin's Ubuntu Baba Carrier.
JOHANNESBURG - Retail giant Woolworths says that it is intensifying the training of staff, suppliers and partners after it was accused of copying a product developed by a local entrepreneur.
The retailer has admitted that its baby carrier is "strikingly similar" to Shannon McLaughlin's Ubuntu Baba Carrier.
Woolworths has since apologised to McLaughlin.
In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Woolworths said that it will be removing all its baby carriers from stores nationwide as well as online.
The retailer says that customers who wish to return their carriers can expect a full refund.
Woolworths has been in trouble before over a similar issue when it lost a battle against beverage company Frankie's in 2012 and was ordered to stop using the slogan "good old fashioned" on its soft drink range.
The retailer says that it remains deeply committed to the development of small businesses in South Africa.
