WCED sticks by decision to close Uitzig Secondary School

Despite the Education Department outlining reasons why the school should remain closed, some learners insist on being taught there.

CAPE TOWN - The provincial Education Department on Wednesday stuck to its decision to close Uitzig High School as it was declared structurally unsafe two years ago.

The Western Cape High Court last year upheld the department's move, ruling that there were no reasonable prospects that another court will have a different outcome.

"I'm not satisfied. They can put up more containers here to help and give us more support here at this school."

The school governing body is now demanding that the facility be reopened, pending the outcome of its Supreme Court appeal.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, however, says that the decision was taken with the best interest of learners in mind.

"In 2017, I decided to close the Uitzig High School after many years of vandalism and the school becoming completely untenable to operate for the safety of our learners and teachers."

Learners and parents have vowed to show up at the school every day.