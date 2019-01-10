WC Education MEC celebrates improvement in grade 12 NSC math, physics results

The class of 2018 scored an 81.5% pass rate, compared to 82.8% in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has celebrated the improvement last year's grade 12 class achieved in their National Senior Certificate mathematics and physical science exams.

On Thursday, Schäfer awarded top performing learners and schools at Leeuwenhof School.

In mathematics, the province achieved the highest pass rate, increasing from 73.9% in 2017 to 76%.

The physical science pass rate is also up from 72% in 2017 to 79.5% in 2018.

Schäfer has emphasised the importance of these subjects for the country's economic growth and to fill the scarce skills gaps.

“Indicators of quality go well beyond the percentage pass rate. We focus on the quality of passes and retention of as many learners as possible in the school system so that the best possible opportunities are given to our young people in the Western Cape.”

#NSCAwards The 2018 class scored an 81.5% pass, down compared to 2017’s 84.4%. KB pic.twitter.com/uxwV2qTUmL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 10, 2019

HUGE SUCCESS

Despite a slight drop in 2018’s matric pass rate, officials still hail the pass rate of 82.8% as a huge success.

With eight distinctions, the top pupil in the Western Cape and South Africa is Justine Crook-Mansour: “I took the four compulsory subjects; English, maths, Afrikaans and life orientation. I also took physics, history, French and AB maths.”

Schäfer also paid tribute to the late Keisha Ruiters, who wrote her grade 12 final exams while fighting leukaemia. She sadly passed away passed away in December.

“Ruiters became gravely ill on the day she wrote her History paper two on 21 November. She was admitted to a hospital, where she wrote English home language paper three and Afrikaans paper three.”

Rhenish Girls High School in Stellenbosch is the only government school in the province that achieved a 100% pass rate, as well as a 100% bachelors passes.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)