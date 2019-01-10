Van der Dussen named in Proteas ODI squad

There is also a recall for Cobras pace bowler Dane Paterson, while Hashim Amla, who missed the most recent series in Australia towards the end of last year through injury, returns to the squad.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday named Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen as a new cap in the Proteas 14-man squad for the first two ODI matches against Pakistan to be played later this month.

The squad will then be revised for the remaining three matches.

There is also a recall for Cobras pace bowler Dane Paterson, who has not played for the Proteas in this format since his debut series against Bangladesh in 2017, while Hashim Amla, who missed the most recent series in Australia towards the end of last year through injury, returns to the squad.

JP Duminy and Lungi Ngidi could not be considered because of injury.

“We need to look at all the options available to us as we get closer to selecting our final squad for this year’s World Cup,” commented CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi, “and Rassie and Dane are two players who have been knocking strongly on the door in all formats.

“Those players who went to Australia and have not been selected for the first two matches – Farhaan Behardien, Aiden Markram and Chris Morris – are by no means out of the picture and they may well get further opportunities in the second half of the series.

“We are very happy with the way in which our Vision 2019 is taking shape.

“The series against Pakistan could not have come at a better time as they will provide a very stern test for the Proteas under conditions very similar to what we will experience at the World Cup,” concluded Zondi.

Proteas ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Hashim Amla (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dane Paterson (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (bizhub Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Dale Steyn (Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (bizhub Highveld Lions).

FIXTURES

January 19: 13h00, 1st Momentum ODI, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (D/N)

January 22: 13h00, 2nd Momentum ODI, Kingsmead, Durban (D/N)

January 25: 13h00, 3rd Momentum ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

January 27: 10h00, 4th Momentum ODI, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

January 30: 13h00, 5th Momentum ODI, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)