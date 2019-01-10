Unisa SRC set for another meeting with university management over demands
The university remains closed as students protest over issues including admission requirements and the ongoing problem of tuition.
CAPE TOWN - The University of South Africa (Unisa)’s national student representative council (SRC) president Wadzanai Mazhetese is looking forward to yet another meeting with university management and interested parties.
SRC chairpersons and secretaries from different campuses will attend Thursday’s meeting held in Pretoria.
Mazhetese says they also want study material.
“We have clearly stated that students cannot forfeit their textbook allowances for a laptop. The DHET (Department of Higher Education) must change its policy and allow students to be given an extra R5,000 for textbooks and for a laptop.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
