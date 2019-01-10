Unisa SRC set for another meeting with university management over demands

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Unisa SRC set for another meeting with university management over demands

The university remains closed as students protest over issues including admission requirements and the ongoing problem of tuition.

The entrance of the Unisa Sunnyside campus. Picture: EWN
The entrance of the Unisa Sunnyside campus. Picture: EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of South Africa (Unisa)’s national student representative council (SRC) president Wadzanai Mazhetese is looking forward to yet another meeting with university management and interested parties.

SRC chairpersons and secretaries from different campuses will attend Thursday’s meeting held in Pretoria.

The university remains closed as students protest over issues including admission requirements and the ongoing problem of tuition.

Mazhetese says they also want study material.

“We have clearly stated that students cannot forfeit their textbook allowances for a laptop. The DHET (Department of Higher Education) must change its policy and allow students to be given an extra R5,000 for textbooks and for a laptop.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA