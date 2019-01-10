Unisa says doesn’t have capacity to meet demands of some student leaders

Campuses across the country remain closed on Thursday as students protest over issues including admission requirements, study material and the ongoing problem of tuition.

JOHANNESBURG – University of South Africa (Unisa) says it doesn’t have the capacity to meet the demands of some student leaders.

Campuses across the country remain closed on Thursday as students protest over issues including admission requirements, study material and the ongoing problem of tuition.

The university and student leaders have been holding talks this week which have yielded no results.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshiiila says that while some campuses remain closed, online registration is open.

“The registration process itself is going ahead on the online platforms and we’re certain that by the time we reach the closing date on the 25th [of January], we’d have reached the target that has been set for us. And open distance learning people will proceed to study.

“In fact, yesterday we received confirmation that some people have already downloaded their study material and they’re already submitting their assignments.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)