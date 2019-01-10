Popular Topics
Suspect in Pitch Black Afro’s wife’s murder expected in court

Police arrested the man on Wednesday in connection with the murder of rapper Thulani Ngcobo's wife Trisha.

Pitch Black Afro. Picture: Facebook.com
Pitch Black Afro. Picture: Facebook.com
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A suspect in the murder of music star Pitch Black Afro's wife will appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police arrested the man on Wednesday in connection with the murder of rapper Thulani Ngcobo's wife Trisha.

Her body was reportedly found at a B&B in Bellvue in Joburg on New Year’s Eve.

Police won't confirm that the suspect expected in the dock this morning is Ngcobo himself and will only say the victim's partner has been arrested.

According to reports, Ngcobo was last seen with his wife Trisha on 30 December.

Her body was found the following day.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “I can confirm a murder case that we’re investigating and a person has been arrested for the murder of his partner.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

