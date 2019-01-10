Schweizer-Reneke SGB vows to work with govt amid racism probe

This is in relation to an alleged incident of racial segregation in a grade R class.

JOHANNESBURG - The school governing body at Schweizer-Reneke Primary School has promised to work with North West Education MEC Sello Lehare as investigations continue into allegations of racism at the school.

An image went viral, sparking outrage. It shows a group of white children sitting at one table, while a group of black pupils were seated at another table near the classroom door.

On Thursday, the department announced that the teacher had been suspended, pending the outcomes of the investigations.

Department spokesperson Freddy Sepeng says classes will continue as usual.

“Classes will resume and the school governing body has promised to work together with the task team.”

The South African Human Rights Commission has also launched an investigation.