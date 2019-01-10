Popular Topics
Sadtu calls on WCED to intervene at overcrowded schools

Bergville Primary School principal Aleem Abrahams says that overcrowded classrooms are impacting the quality of education learners are receiving.

A group of parents gather in front of the Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis on 9 January 2019. They’re upset about a lack of educators, among other grievances. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
A group of parents gather in front of the Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis on 9 January 2019. They’re upset about a lack of educators, among other grievances. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
CAPE TOWN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called on the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to intervene where there are reports of overcrowding at schools.

On Wednesday, Bergville Primary School teachers and parents, as well as Bishop Lavis community activists handed over a memorandum to the department.

The school has cited various grievances including overcrowding, staff shortages and safety concerns.

Bergville Primary School principal Aleem Abrahams says that overcrowded classrooms are impacting the quality of education learners are receiving.

Abrahams says in one class, the teacher has more than 70 pupils.

Sadtu's Jonovan Rustin says this is unacceptable.

"We are deeply concerned about overcrowding in the province and we are in the process of monitoring where we find instances where there are no teachers with the overcrowding."

The Western Cape Education Department says it's looking into the matter.

