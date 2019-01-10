Sadtu calls on WCED to intervene at overcrowded schools
Bergville Primary School principal Aleem Abrahams says that overcrowded classrooms are impacting the quality of education learners are receiving.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called on the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to intervene where there are reports of overcrowding at schools.
On Wednesday, Bergville Primary School teachers and parents, as well as Bishop Lavis community activists handed over a memorandum to the department.
The school has cited various grievances including overcrowding, staff shortages and safety concerns.
Abrahams says in one class, the teacher has more than 70 pupils.
#BackToSchool The group has grown considerably in number and say they just want decent education for pupils at Bergville Primary in Bishop Lavis. SF pic.twitter.com/lzh0fK4Pwm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
#BackToSchool A memorandum containing the Bergville Primary School group’s grievances and demands is being handed over to a WCED representative. SF pic.twitter.com/Xhsa59QJNP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
#BackToSchool There are more than 60 pupils currently in this gr 4 class at Bergville Primary School. The teacher says the total for this year is 72, adding that the rest of the pupils are absent. SF pic.twitter.com/HYGtzh6ncp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
Sadtu's Jonovan Rustin says this is unacceptable.
"We are deeply concerned about overcrowding in the province and we are in the process of monitoring where we find instances where there are no teachers with the overcrowding."
The Western Cape Education Department says it's looking into the matter.
