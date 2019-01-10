SA Express to take to the skies again
The new board worked on a plan to make the ailing carrier financially sustainable again, and flights were grounded in May 2018 over safety concerns.
CAPE TOWN – The state regional airline SA Express is reintroducing flights after halting routes in 2018.
The new board worked on a plan to make the ailing carrier financially sustainable again after flights were grounded in May 2018 over safety concerns.
The airline has not flown out of Cape Town since May, but from this weekend it will reintroduce a daily flight to Walvis Bay in Namibia, and from 13 January it will reintroduce its route to Bloemfontein.
SA Express has been beset by problems over the past year, affecting its operations.
Besides liquidity issues, the safety of its fleet has also been called into question.
But interim CEO Siza Mzimela says significant progress has been made to improve the airline’s commercial sustainability.
“Significant milestone, progress in business strategy,” says airline spokesperson Madikwe Mabotha.
In December, the airline introduced a new route between Johannesburg and Mthatha.
SA Express says it’s focussing on reclaiming key routes and is ahead of schedule in returning grounded aircraft to the skies.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
