Report: 3 Alexander Forbes execs resign

JOHANNESBURG - Three Alexander Forbes executives have reportedly resigned as the South African retirement, investment and insurance-services provider pushes ahead with a strategic review of its market position and business model.

According to Bloomberg, chief executive officer Leon Greyling, group chief risk officer Vishnu Naicker and chief human resources officer Christian Schaub plan to pursue other business interests.

It’s understood the departures all took effect around the start of the year.