Ramaphosa notes DRC provisional election results
Ramaphosa has urged the commission, known as CENI, to complete the process to ensure the credibility of the election and to maintain stability.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the provisional result of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) presidential poll released by the country’s electoral commission.
Diplomats note that Ramaphosa has not congratulated Felix Tshisekedi who was named as Congo’s next president.
Ramaphosa is playing his cards cautiously. South Africa is increasingly drawn into the DRC imbroglio given its mediation history in the country.
South Africa will be in the spotlight at the United Nations Security Council on Friday.
France has called for the meeting on the DRC and its Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian says the provisional results from the DRC don’t tally with results from polling stations.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
