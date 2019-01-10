Ramaphosa: 'ANC is now renewing itself'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decried the state of the African National Congress (ANC) and government before he was elected president, saying that the party was diverted and had lost its way.

Ramaphosa was speaking during an engagement with young professionals in Durban on Wednesday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that before the Nasrec conference in 2017, where he was elected as party president, things were not looking good.

"Over the past few years, we entered a period of drift, we entered a period where we were not focusing on the key issues that we needed to focus on and we were diverted by a whole number of things and we lost our way."

But he says the ANC is now renewing itself.

"We've now entered a period of renewal post our conference."

Ramaphosa has also told the young professionals that government will deal decisively with people implicated in state capture.