Rhino horns worth R23m seized at OR Tambo Airport
According to Sars, the 36 pieces of rhino horns were found after a K9 detector dog reacted positively to a consignment of ‘decoration items’ in a warehouse.
JOHANNESBURG - A large consignment of rhino horns worth about R23 million has been intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport.
While performing searches at several cargo warehouses, K9 members arrived at a warehouse where export consignments were packed to be shipped out.
According to the South African Revenue Service (Sars), 36 pieces of rhino horns were found after a K9 detector dog called “Lizzy” reacted positively to a consignment of so-called “decoration items” in a warehouse.
Some of the 36 pieces of rhino horn seized at the OR Tambo International Airport on 10 January. Picture: Supplied.
Customs officials say the horns, destined for Dubai, were hidden underneath cut laminated wooden sheets in four boxes which were filled with doormats and decorative items.
Recent reports of the detection of rhino horns in the east originating from Southern Africa led to increased enforcement interventions on outbound flights at the Cargo area of OR Tambo Airport. In a statement, Sars says the multidisciplinary team at the airport is on alert and continues to work tirelessly to stop contraband, including rhino horns from being smuggled through ports of entry.
Popular in Local
-
Schweizer-Reneke school suspends teacher over segregated seating
-
Kids removed from Schweizer-Reneke school amid protests over segregated seating
-
Hlaudi’s meme-worthy ACM membership form not real
-
[LISTEN] Doctors angry at Discovery Health over policy changes
-
South Africa's neighbours ban meat imports over foot and mouth disease
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.