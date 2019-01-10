Proteas to utilise Elgar and Markram’s spin to combat slow over rate

The Proteas plan to combat their slow over rate problem will be to utilize the spin of Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram in the third Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers, according to the stand in Captain Elgar.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas plan to combat their slow over rate problem will be to utilise the spin of Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram in the third Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers, according to the stand-in captain Elgar.

The Proteas are without their regular Captain Faf du Plessis who will serve his one-match suspension for maintaining a slow over rate for the second time in the space of a year in the second Test at Newlands.

The first time Du Plessis and his team took their time in bowling the required overs in a particular day of a Test match was in the Centurion Test match against India that ended on 17 January 2018. The main reason the South Africans have been fined for a slow over rate is their fielding of four fast bowlers in a Test match, which they did in both the India and Pakistan Tests.

It's likely the selectors will again leave out specialist spinner Keshav Maharaj in the side that will play at the Wanderers, as Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Duanne Olivier who has taken 16 wickets in the series so far are set to retain their places in the side.

Elgar says that there are many ways to combat the issue of a slow over rate when fielding a four-pronged seam attack, one of them being the option of bowling himself and his fellow opening batsman Markram in stages during the Test match.

“If we do go with the four seamers route, I will have to bowl a few overs in each session to try and combat that over rate issue. If Aiden is fit, he will have to come in and bowl a few overs as well as a bowling option.” Said Elgar.

“There are many ways to try and combat that, so we just have to box clever and be smart about how we are going to go about it and make do with what we have.”

Victory for South Africa in the third Test will secure them a 3-0 series whitewash and will have an opportunity to climb up to second on the ICC Test rankings behind India who remain at the summit.