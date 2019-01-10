Popular Topics
Pitch Black Afro charged with premeditated murder

Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court his arrest after his wife was found dead.

Musician Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro. Picture: Facebook.com.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The State has charged musician Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice over the killing of his wife.

Ngcobo made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday following his arrest on Wednesday.

His wife, Trisha, was found dead on New Year’s Eve.

The case has been postponed to next week to allow Ngcobo time to obtain legal representation.

The rapper appeared calm during his first court appearance. He waved at a small crowd gathered inside the courtroom.

It took hours before his docket could be handed over to the prosecutor, and proceedings then wrapped up in just a few minutes.

He’s been charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Her murder accused husband will be back in the dock on Tuesday, 15 January.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

