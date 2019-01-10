Overstrand fire now 100% contained
A fire that’s been raging in parts of the Overstrand has been completely contained, but emergency crews aren't letting down their guard just yet.
The blaze was sparked on New Year’s Eve.
It turned deadly when a woman in Pringle Bay died from smoke inhalation.
A man accused of starting the fire was arrested and, earlier this week made his first court appearance.
The suspect is expected back in court on 14 January, where two more charges could be brought against him.
Overberg municipality fire chief Reinard Geldenhuys says, “We are happy to report a 100% containment, but we’re not breaking out the champagne yet. That means we have no active fire lines. All lines have been contained. But, one must realise there are huge areas to cover and the wind has changed direction.”
WATCH: Overstrand fire
Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
