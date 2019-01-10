Schweizer-Reneke school suspends teacher over segregated seating
The governing body says that it does not condone any distinction based on race and welcomes pupils from all backgrounds.
JOHANNESBURG - The teacher in charge of a class where black and white children were apparently separated has been suspended with immediate effect.
North West Education MEC Sello Lehare made the announcement a short while ago after meeting with the management at Laersool Schweizer-Reneke.
A picture, which has since gone viral, shows a group of white pupils at the school sitting together while their four black classmates sit at a small table near the door.
The school says that the photograph is not a reflection of the true character of the school.
In a statement, the Schweizer-Reneke school says that the photo is a reflection of a single moment in a grade R classroom.
The governing body says that it does not condone any distinction based on race and welcomes pupils from all backgrounds.
The school also says that it will make sure that the necessary resources are available and that staff members have access to information and training.
The statement by the school does not, however, give a reason why the children were seated the way they were.
LISTEN: Why are all the white kids sitting together?
Popular in Local
-
Kids removed from Schweizer-Reneke school amid protests over segregated seating
-
NPA identifies white powder found on Nicholas Ninow as cat
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
Businesswoman waiting on Woolworths for final deal in baby carrier row
-
[LISTEN] Doctors angry at Discovery Health over policy changes
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s meme-worthy ACM membership form
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.